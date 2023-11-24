Logo

Statesman Web | November 24, 2023 1:17 pm

What is Black Friday, and how can you prepare for a weekend shopping binge?

Black Friday, originating from the West, is an annual celebration that kicks off immediately after Thanksgiving Day, marking the official start of the Christmas and New Year shopping season. Brands and retailers offer substantial discounts on a wide array of products, contributing to an overall boost in profits. While it’s challenging to resist the enticing offers that come our way, strategic planning beforehand ensures that you shop like a pro before the shopping chaos ensues. Here are some tips to assist you in securing the lowest prices for your wishlisted products.

Commence early by researching your desired products

A sale is only as good as the thorough research you conduct beforehand to gauge the potential price drops. Discounts are available across various categories, and during sales, the temptation to make impulse purchases is high. Starting early allows you to wishlist items and determine whether you can acquire them at a lower price online or in physical stores. Proactively reading reviews helps in making informed choices to ensure you invest in the best products and save more. Prioritize quality over quantity, and leverage online tools that can provide detailed data on the price history of your intended purchases.

Opt for black friday virtual shopping

Due to the impact of Covid-19, online shopping during Black Friday sales has experienced a significant surge. Most retailers now offer the same price points for online and offline products. Why brave the chaotic crowds when you can comfortably shop online from home? Subscribing to retailer newsletters provides advance notice of early access sales, especially for members.

Embrace black friday loyalty programs

Enrolling in newsletters and loyalty programs offers substantial benefits, including extra discounts and early access to shopping. Loyalty programs often grant access to coupons earned through rewards, and members may enjoy waived shipping charges, even for minimal purchases.

Stick to your budget

As mentioned, Black Friday sales often entice us to splurge on items we may not truly need. It’s prudent to decide in advance the amount of money you’re willing to spend and steadfastly adhere to it to resist the allure of impulse buying.

Additionally, scrutinize the return and refund policy whether making online or in-store purchases. Some retailers alter their policies during such sales. Reading the fine print ensures you can refund or return items without complications if needed.

These tips will guide you in your quest to secure high-quality products at the most competitive prices.

