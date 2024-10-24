Terrorists attack Army convoy near Gulmarg killing civilian porter, injuring five soldiers

A civilian porter was killed and five soldiers injured when an Army convoy was reportedly attacked by terrorists near the Nagin area of Botapathari in North Kashmir’s Gulmarg.

The Baramulla district Police wrote on X: “Some exchange of fire took place between forces and terrorists in the Butapathri sector of District Baramulla around Nagin post. Further details will be shared after verifying facts”.

The security forces have cordoned off the area rushed reinforcements to track down the attackers.

Gulmarg is a popular tourist destination in Kashmir.

Unconfirmed reports said the attack on vehicles of 18 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) took place near Nagin Dhok in the Bootapathri area near the LOC.

It is yet to be confirmed whether it was an infiltration bid or not.

Earlier in the morning, continuing to target migrant labourers, terrorists shot and injured a 19-year-old worker from Uttar Pradesh in South Kashmir’s Batagund village of Tral. The victim has been identified as Shubam, son of Pritam Singh of Bijnore.

The police said after the terrorists fired at him in the Tral area of the Pulwama district, the victim was rushed to hospital where his condition is stable.

He sustained a gunshot wound on his arm.

This is the third attack on labourers in the Kashmir valley in a week.

Six non-locals and a local Kashmiri doctor were killed on Sunday in a terrorist attack at a tunnel construction site in the Ganderbal district.

CCTV footage of the area captured two terrorists armed with US-made M4 and AK-47 rifles.

On 18 October, a labourer from Bihar, Ashok Chavan, was shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. His bullet-ridden body was found at Wachi in Zainpora.

The police said his body had four bullet wounds.