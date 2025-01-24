‘Politics follows a cycle’

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba is set to contest the Delhi Assembly polls from Kalkaji. She had earlier served as the MLA for Chandni Chowk. The seasoned politician had begun her political career as a student activist with the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

In a conversation with Rahul Gahlawat of The Statesman, Lamba reflects on her political journey, her stint with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the path forward for the Congress in Delhi. She shares her insights on governance, challenges, and the pressing need for change in the national capital.

Q. You were an MLA from Chandni Chowk and contested unsuccessfully from there in 2020. This time, you are contesting from Kalkaji against Chief Minister Atishi.

A. My political journey began in 1995, when, at the age of 19, I contested the Delhi University elections, representing 80 colleges. This experience allowed me to travel extensively and gain insights into the diverse challenges. In 2003, I ran against Madan Lal Khurana from Moti Nagar, later contested from Chandni Chowk, and now from Kalkaji. Delhi is where I was born, raised, and educated, and it remains close to my heart. The development initiatives I successfully implemented in Chandni Chowk will serve as a foundation for the work I aim to accomplish in Kalkaji. My dedication to the progress and well-being of Delhiites remains steadfast.

Q. Chandni Chowk witnessed significant redevelopment efforts during your tenure. How do you view the current state of the constituency?

A: I take immense pride in the redevelopment initiatives we undertook during my tenure from 2015 to 2020. Around Rs 100 crore was spent on modernizing parts of this historical city, addressing long-neglected issues like outdated sewer and water lines, building community facilities, and ensuring the safety of Old Delhi residents living in crumbling houses. Today, when I interact with the residents, they acknowledge the visible contrast between my tenure and the current administration. Unfortunately, the momentum we built has been lost. Q. You have spoken extensively about women’s empowerment. What role do you see women playing in politics today? A: Women’s participation in politics is no longer a choice but a necessity. We owe our right to vote and contest elections to B R Ambedkar’s vision. The Congress, through the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, has taken bold steps. For instance, in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, 40 per cent of tickets were given to women, setting a precedent for others to follow. Women’s issues are no longer peripheral; they are central to political agendas today.

Q: The AAP has been vocal about its governance achievements in Delhi. How do you compare this with the Congress-led era?

A: Let us not forget the legacy of Sheila Dikshit. Her 15-year tenure transformed Delhi into a modern, green, and metro-connected city. Under her leadership, partnerships with market associations flourished, and infrastructure projects like flyovers and green spaces became hallmarks of Delhi. In stark contrast, today’s Delhi is grappling with pollution, water contamination, unemployment, and mismanagement. The AAP government, despite holding power in both the state and the MCD, has failed to address these issues. Their promises of a clean Yamuna, improved air quality, and governance have remained largely unfulfilled.

Q: You too joined the AAP during its early days but returned to the Congress. Why the shift?

A: I was drawn to the AAP by its promises of clean governance and transparency. However, after joining the party, I realized their hypocrisy. They spoke against dynasty politics but mirrored it within their party. They campaigned for anti-corruption but failed to uphold those values. Issues like the Jan Lokpal and Swaraj – once their core agenda – were abandoned. Instead, we saw policies that prioritized revenue from liquor shops over public welfare. Ministers faced corruption charges, and high-ranking leaders were sent to jail. Disillusioned, I returned to the Congress, a party that upholds its values even in adversity.

Q: Do you believe the Congress can reclaim its position in Delhi?

A: Absolutely. Politics, like nature, follows cycles. Sheila Dikshit’s peak years gave way to the AAP, and now, the AAP’s decline is evident. People are looking for accountability, something both the AAP and BJP have failed to provide. With initiatives like the “Delhi Nyay Yatra”, we are engaging with citizens, addressing their grievances, and highlighting their struggles. The Congress has a history of delivering on its promises, and I firmly believe we will form a full majority government in Delhi soon.

Q: In a polarized political landscape, can the Congress carve out a space between the AAP and BJP?

A: The Congress has always been a party of inclusion and progress. While the BJP polarizes voters on communal lines, the AAP uses diversion tactics to cover its inefficiencies. Delhi deserves better, and the Congress will provide that alternative. Our struggles, from Bharat Jodo Yatra to grassroots campaigns, reflect our commitment to rebuilding trust with the people. The tides are turning, and I am confident Delhi will witness a Congress government once again.

Q: What is your message to Delhiites ahead of the polls?

A: To every Delhiite, I say that this is our city and it has the potential to be a global model of progress, inclusivity, and innovation. But for that, we need governance that prioritizes the people over politics. The Congress has the vision, the leadership, and the commitment to make Delhi green, clean, and vibrant again. Together, we can rebuild Delhi.