MATCHING MERRY MAKING WITH FITNESS

From “only a few more months left” to “puja is almost here”, we in Bengal leave no stones unturned when it comes to celebrating the biggest festival of the year. Apart from spending hours creating the perfect Durga Puja lookbook, the one thought that consumes our puja planning is how to look our best and stay fit before and during Durga Puja.

At this time of the year, gyms see an ardent increase in the number of member-ships, especially among youngsters trying to achieve that perfect Durga puja look-toned arms, toned abs, reduced body weight and a flawless chiselled look. As we gear up to look our best this Durga Puja, we struck up a conversation with Souvik Ghosh, a fitness and health enthusiast and a trainer with over 10 years of experience, to share with us some pre-puja fitness tips.

What’s the fitness goal for everyone, both regular and new members, before Durga Puja?

Usually, we see a rise in the number of new mem- bers in the gym a month or two before puja. The main goal remains the same: to stay fit and look best during puja and enjoy the four days. Most of the members wish to reduce their belly fat, achieve toned abs, and increase lean body mass.

What are the basic requirements when it comes to reaching one’s fitness goals?

Achieving one’s shortterm fitness goal by starting just a month or two before puja is not the right way to do it; a healthy body can only be attained through long-term consistency. However, to reach one’s fitness goals, along with the right exercise, leading a healthy lifestyle, following the right diet plays a pivotal role. We often get confused about what to eat, what to skip, what our body needs and for that, a planned diet regime is the key. It is essential to remember that exercise contributes 40 per cent while diet contributes 60 per cent when trying to achieve a fit body.

The concept of a fad diet has quickly caught up with us. Is it truly the right way to achieve your fitness goals?

Rapid weight loss plans may provide you with a short-term solution, but in the long run, it is not beneficial for your body. A proper exercise and diet plan is necessary for long-term fitness and health.

Tips For A Guilt-Free Durga Puja

1. It is always good to have lukewarm water on an empty stomach, with one tablespoon of honey and freshly squeezed lemon juice added to it, right after waking up. Another way would be to add a table-spoon of apple cider vinegar to your lukewarm water.

2. Try having a nutritious breakfast every day. Try out oats with yoghurt,

add in fruit or have it separately, and you will have for yourself a fulfilling break- fast.

3. Always add green veggies, chicken, grilled fish or any sort of protein to your lunch. You do not have to be hard on yourself while trying to maintain your diet. Eat whatever is being cooked at your home but just in a measured way. Also, try adding curd every day with any of your major meals.

4. Stay away from carbonated sugary drinks, and always try to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day.

5. Just like eight hours of sleep is a necessity, putting yourself through at least an hour of exercise every day will do you good. Not everyone can come to the gym, try free hand exercise, morning walk, jogging, even performing everyday household chores helps you to stay on the move.