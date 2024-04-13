Italy appeals to Iran ‘restraint’ over response to Israel’s consulate attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani held a phone conversation on bilateral relations and regional developments.

In the talk, Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday that Iran has always played a positive part in regional development and has borne considerable costs to ensure sustainable stability and security in the region, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Iran expected Italy to take the opportunity of the G7 rotating presidency to end Israel’s “genocide and war crimes” in Gaza and the West Bank, he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Tajani, for his part, asked Tehran to exercise restraint in reaction to the deadly Israeli attack on the consular section of Iran’s embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

After the attack, Tajani said, “We, in tandem with the European Union, condemned the invasion,” emphasising that it was crystal clear that diplomatic missions should not be attacked.

The two diplomats also stressed the importance of ensuring shipping and maritime security in the Red Sea, with Tajani calling for the continuation of Iran’s positive role in resolving tensions and promoting sustainable peace in the region.

They also recognised growing bilateral ties and agreed to further enhance consultations on bilateral, regional and international levels, said the statement.

Earlier this month, a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic IRGC Quds Force and his deputy, along with five others, were killed in the targeted Israeli strike on the consulate building, sparking growing concerns over a major retaliatory attack from Iran.