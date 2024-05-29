‘She is definitely the best thing ever happened to me’

They say to expect the unexpected. We need to accept the fact that there will always be things that cannot be controlled, yet they may surprise us so dearly that we, over time, acknowledge it as the most fortunate circumstance that happened in life. Arranged marriage may stand out as one of them. The debate comparing love marriage and arranged marriage is an age-old one. We must embrace every form of union if it has love and mutual respect between the partners involved in it.

This week, The Statesman interviewed the Ghosh couple, Arup Ghosh and Shikha Ghosh, who exchanged vows and tied their knots back in 2000, and have stood by their commitment in sickness and in health.

After the initial disappointment from his prospective matches, it was Shikha who captivated his heart. It was love at first sight for Arup. Therefore, with the assistance of a ghatak (matchmaker), who is also a very close friend of Shikha’s father, he formally selects and declares to marry her after taking permission from both families.

Shikha says, “Our marriage was held within a month, as both sides didn’t want to delay such a sacred union. The marriage date was fixed by my aunt-in-law in remembrance of the well-known movie Unishe April, directed by Rituparno Ghosh.”

The Ghosh couple then reminisced about how they were unable to go on their honeymoon during the first year and then finally decided to take a trip to Jalpaiguri to make up for it.

Shikha then discloses more about her adventurous marriage journey. “We enjoy every moment. We slip, we fall, and we rise again for a new start, but we never get tired of each other. Instead, this cycle is what encourages us to grow more in life. We married at quite an early stage and therefore lacked maturity. During my early days as a bride, I faced challenges to adjust to my in-laws. However, with the love, respect and support of my husband, we were able to overcome such difficulties. Hence, our bond grew stronger in the process.”

Arup also adds his insights and experience. He says, “She is definitely the best thing that ever happened to me. During my midlife, when I was critically unhealthy, she stood by my side and, with a heart filled equally with love and courage, cured me.”

“We have no offspring of our own. We accepted it, and we are happy and content with our lives with each other. If asked, my wife earlier faced painful miscarriages and couldn’t bear the labour pain. Although it was truly sad at the beginning, we adore the truth now,” adds Arup.