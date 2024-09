A couple without any issues was found dead inside a colliery quarter in Andal near Durgapur this morning.

Police claimed Dhananjoy Chanda (53), an employee of Bansra colliery of the Eastern Coalfields, “Possibly killed his wife by strangulation using her garment and then hanged self.” The incident occurred at Polashbon colliery quarters of ECL.

Dhananjoy was found hanging in the verandah and his wife Basanti (42) was found lying dead in her bed. Mamoni Sutradhar, a neighbour, said, “Almost every alternate day Basanti used to suffer physical assault by her drunk husband.”

Advertisement