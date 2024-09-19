Man duped 50 women on matrimonial sites on pretext of marriage, nabbed

A man who duped over 50 women by posing as a senior government official on various matrimonial sites was arrested, Police said on Thursday.

The police have received complaints from several women of frauds committed on them on the pretext of marriage through a matrimonial site.

Based on one such complaint, the Anti Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of Crime Branch nabbed 36-year-old fraudster, Mukeem Ayyub Khan from Rohini.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. He revealed that he first created a matrimony profile in 2020 and through this, married a divorced woman in Vadodara, Gujarat. He took Rs 30,000 from her stating that he had lost his valet. This gave him a criminal thought to cheat other women in a similar fashion.

The accused confessed that he created multiple profiles on various matrimonial websites and started meeting with women on the pretext of marriage. He disclosed that he used to target Muslim unmarried, widow and divorced women for marriage by posing as a senior government official.

After fixing the target, he used to share his mobile number with such women and engaged them in fascinating talks and during such conversations, he used to tell his fabricated story that he is suffering from family issues due to the death of his wife and unable to take care of his only daughter.

Additionally, he also used to share the picture of his wife and daughter with the gullible women. To win the trust of these women, he used to meet their families to talk about marriage and fix the date of marriage. Once these prospective brides trusted him, he used to cheat them by extracting money in the name of booking a resort, marriage hall or hotel for the marriage.

He further disclosed that in this fashion, he cheated several women across the country and majority of them were divorced or widowed, as it was easy for him to gain their trust through fake empathy and he enthralled them with sweet talks.

With his arrest, the police have worked out five cases in the capital and are trying further to find similar frauds which were not reported to them.