Couple, infant run over by train while making Instagram reels

In a tragic incident, a couple along with their infant son were run over by a train while they were taking selfies and making social media reels on a railway bridge on Wednesday.

Police here said that the incident occurred on the railway bridge in Umaria Badi village on Lakhimpur-Sitapur railway section. The family were on the bridge making reels when suddenly Lucknow–Pilibhit passenger train approached and they were crushed at around 9:30AM on Wednesday.

The victims have been identified as Mohammad Ahmed (30), resident of Sheikh Tola, Laharpur district, Sitapur, his wife Nazneen (24) and their two-year-old son Arkam.

