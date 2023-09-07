Tropical Storm Lee forecast to be ‘extremely dangerous’ hurricane by weekend

Tropical Storm Lee continued to gain strength, and is forecast to become a major hurricane by early Saturday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Lee is now close to hurricane strength, and is likely to rapidly intensify into an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” by Saturday, the NHC said on Wednesday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Lee could bring impacts to the northern Leeward Islands this weekend, where the Caribbean and Atlantic meet, according to the NHC.

“Swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents across portions of the Lesser Antilles late this week,” according to the hurricane center.