TN forest department captures ‘Makhna’ elephant, third time in six months

Tamil Nadu forest department on Monday captured a wild ‘Makhna’ elephant which was destroying crops at Saralapathy near Pollachi district.

Officials told IANS that the captured Makhana would be released at Chinnakallar near Valparai.

This is the third time the same elephant has been captured by the Tamil Nadu forest department in the past six months. It was captured for the first time in February 2023 from Dharmapuri and relocated to Varagaliyur in Ulanthy forest range.

After a few months, the animal was spotted in the city limits of Perur and was captured and released deep in the forest in Manambolly. However, it now reached the Saralapathy forest range from where it is captured and will soon be released into the forests.

A team of veterinarians — A. Sugumar of Coimbatore, E. Vijayaraghavan of Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Sridhar of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and Rajesh Kumar of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve — tranquilised the elephant early today.

Tamil Nadu forest department officials told IANS that the animal was captured with the help of the tribals who are experts in handling elephants with the support of Kumki elephants.

According to an official of the forest department, the elephant was regularly destroying crops at Saralapathy.