Rain breaks unprecedented dry spell in Kashmir

Overnight rain broke the nearly two-month long unprecedented dry spell in Kashmir on Monday as season’s first snowfall occurred in the ski resort of Gulmarg.

With just 20 mm of precipitation till Saturday in September, Kashmir received a deficient September rainfall of 55 mm as against the average of 75 mm.

Summer temperatures had remained unusually high in the Valley this year resulting in a heatwave the locals have not been accustomed to.

On September 12, summer capital Srinagar recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius which was a shade less than the all-time highest recorded temperature of 35 degrees Celsius in 1934.

Unprecedented dry spell had become highly worrisome for apple growers as lack of required moisture was already affecting the quality of the crop in various areas of the Valley.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius Monday because of the fresh snowfall in the meadow.

Pahalgam hill station had 7.8 and Srinagar 10.8 as the night’s lowest temperature.