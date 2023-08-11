Dalai Lama expresses sympathy over wildfire deaths in Hawaii

Expressing sympathy with the people of Hawaii where wildfires have killed at least 56 persons and consumed the heritage city of Lahaina, the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday wrote to Governor Josh Green offering his heartfelt condolences to the people of Hawaii, particularly those from Maui.

The Dalai Lama, who is camping in Ladakh, sent prayers to the people of that state, especially the families of victims, at this time of great tragedy. He posted a photo of his visit to the University of Hawaii on 15 April 2012.

“I have had the privilege of visiting Hawaii several times and have also visited Maui,” he wrote.

“I deeply appreciate the people of Hawaii’s interest in my efforts to promote basic human values and inter-religious harmony. Also, in the course of my interaction with the Hawaiian people, I have been touched by their deep devotion to their traditions and heritage. Therefore, I am particularly sad to learn of the damage caused to the former capital in the wildfire. I pray that you and the people of Hawaii will find the spiritual strength to deal with this tragedy.”

“While the damage to buildings may be irreparable, I understand that everything is being done by the federal, State of Hawaii and other agencies to provide necessary help and support to the people affected by this calamity.”

On Thursday, the Dalai Lama expressed “great sympathy” for the people of China struggling with floods and hoped they have the courage to surmount the challenges they face.

“This year we have seen a shocking series of natural disasters in many different parts of the world. There have been floods, wildfires and hurricanes that have resulted in a tragic loss of life, as well as damage to property and the natural environment. Clearly the consequences of global heating affect us all,” he said.