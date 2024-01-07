Indian-Americans Bhatia and Theegala are second and sixth in Hawaii

The Indian-American duo of Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala, were both in the top-six after the third and penultimate round of the Golf tournament in Kapalua, Hawaii.

Bhatia shot a second straight bogey free round with 66 and is now 20-under and one shot behind the leader Chris Kirk (66) who is 21-under.

Bhatia’s 66 took him to 20-under and he is sole second. In third place were three players, including Korea’s Byeong Hun An. The others were two past champions Xander Schauffele (65) and Jordan Spieth (67) at 19-under.

Theegala (68), the first round leader, is now tied sixth alongside World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (71), Jason Day (67) and Harris English (64). They were all at 18-under.

Bhatia, who had a breakthrough win in 2023, followed up his 69-64 with a 66 at the par-73 Plantation Course.

He had five birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine, as he went bogey free for the second day in succession. In 2023, he was runner-up at the Puerto Rico Open and later won the Barracuda Championship.

“I played nice today. Didn’t make any mistakes. I wish I would have not 3-putted 18 (for par), and that’s what I’m going to think about, but it was a good day. We all played really well in the group. I’m looking forward to the opportunity tomorrow,”Bhatia added.