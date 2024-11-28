Liam Payne’s family seeks justice over tragic death

The family of former One Direction star Liam Payne is pursuing legal action against those who may have played a role in his tragic death. Payne, aged 31, died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Legal representatives for Liam Payne’s family have begun formal proceedings. Renowned music lawyer Richard Bray, acting on behalf of the family, has reportedly handed over legal responsibilities to a law firm based in Buenos Aires.

Details surrounding Payne’s death have raised serious concerns. While local prosecutors have ruled out self-harm or external assault, disturbing allegations have surfaced.

Hotel staff are accused of manhandling Payne and forcibly locking him in his room using a master key shortly before the fatal fall. Shocking images, included in the police investigation, appear to support these claims. A source revealed that Payne seemed desperate to leave his room, stating, “It’s clear Liam was trying to get downstairs; he didn’t want to stay inside.”

Two hotel staff members have been charged with allegedly providing Payne with drugs, while one of his friends is under investigation for failing to assist him.

If it is proven that hotel staff abandoned Payne in a vulnerable state, they could face charges of “abandonment of a person,” which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in Argentina. Additionally, charges for drug facilitation or distribution could result in up to 12 years of imprisonment.

Argentina’s legal system permits families of victims to independently pursue criminal prosecutions alongside or separate from the state prosecutor.

Criminal lawyer Nicolas Durrieu explained that this empowerment allows families to lead their own investigations, ensuring no stone is left unturned. Payne’s loved ones, including his parents Geoff and Karen and his siblings, are reportedly determined to uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable.

The investigation has taken a darker turn following the release of unsettling photos and police reports. Payne’s apparent struggle to escape his hotel room, coupled with allegations of staff negligence, has fueled speculation about the events leading up to his death.