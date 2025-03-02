Liam Payne honoured with emotional tribute at BRIT Awards 2025

The 2025 BRIT Awards took a heartfelt pause to honour the late Liam Payne, remembering his musical legacy and compassionate spirit.

The ceremony, held at London’s O2 Arena on March 1, paid tribute to the former One Direction star, who tragically passed away in October 2024.

Host Jack Whitehall introduced the segment, describing Payne as “a very special person who meant so much to so many people in this room and to millions around the world.”

Whitehall highlighted Payne’s remarkable achievements, both as a talented musician and a kind soul who left a lasting impression on everyone he met.

A moving two-minute video played during the tribute at BRIT awards, set to One Direction’s emotional ballad ‘Little Things’, featuring Liam Payne.

The montage traced his journey from his early days on ‘The X Factor UK’ in 2010 to his rise to global fame as part of One Direction. Moments with family, behind-the-scenes footage, and career highlights brought back cherished memories for fans and fellow artists alike.

Speculation had been swirling before the ceremony about a possible reunion of One Direction members Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik — a reunion that would have been their first collective appearance in nearly ten years. However, no such performance took place.

Payne’s sudden death on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, shocked the music world. He died after falling from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires. His funeral, held in Buckinghamshire in November, was attended by close family and friends.

In December, Argentinian authorities charged five individuals in connection with his death. Officials ruled out suicide, with toxicology reports and witness statements indicating drug use as a contributing factor.