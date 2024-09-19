Zander stuns in acting debut with ‘Khalbali Records’

Bollywood’s latest buzz surrounds Zander, the supermodel-turned-actor who has made an impressive debut in the OTT series ‘Khalbali Records’.

Known for his striking presence on fashion runways, Zander’s transition to acting has been nothing short of remarkable. His portrayal of an underground hip-hop artist in this Jio Cinema series has not only resonated with fans but has also won the approval of industry critics.

In ‘Khalbali Records’, Zander takes on the role of Ninja, a character who starts with nothing and rises from obscurity to recognition in the world of underground music.

The series captures the raw struggles and triumphs of pursuing a dream, and Zander’s ability to bring the character to life has been a focal point of the show’s success. His debut performance has been lauded for its emotional depth and authenticity, revealing a side of the star that many fans hadn’t seen before.

Viewers have been quick to share their admiration on social media. One fan commented, “I can’t wait to see more of you on screen!”

Another fan praised him, saying, “Your portrayal of Ninja was captivating—you’ve truly outdone yourself.” These sentiments are echoed by many who have flooded his social media with praise, showering him with love and support.

Zander’s acting skills have surprised not only fans but also critics, who are hailing his work as promising and dynamic. This debut has firmly positioned him as one of Bollywood’s most exciting new talents. His ability to tap into a range of emotions and connect with the audience has set him apart, signaling that his career is only just beginning.

Born to a Korean-Indian father and a Nepali-Indian mother, Zander’s multicultural background adds to his appeal. Fluent in Hindi, English, Nepali, and Korean, he has already gained recognition in the fashion world. He has won accolades like ‘Most Stylish Man’ and one of GQ’s ‘Top 100 Personalities’. Originally aiming for a career in the army, Zander found his true calling in the world of entertainment.