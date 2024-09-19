‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’: Anees Bazmee reveals the film will be bigger and better than the prequel

Bollywood cinephiles are in for a treat! A grand showdown will ensure between two of 2024’s most anticipated releases. On Diwali of 2024, Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will fight head-on with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’ While reports surfaced that Kartik Aaryan, the leading man of the upcoming horror-comedy reached out to Rohit Shetty to seek the actioner’s postponement, it didn’t materialise. ‘Singham Again’ expressed its confidence by deciding not to budge. With the highly intriguing battle set, Anees Bazmee has piqued curiosities with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’

The film is the third instalment of the cult classic horror-comedy franchise and the second collaboration between Aaryan and Bazmee. The duo delivered the blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2′ which also starred Tabu and Kiara Advani. While fans were sceptical about whether Kartik Aaryan would be able to match Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhool Bhuliyaa,’ Aaryan managed to win hearts with his rendition of Rooh Baba. The third instalment already has fans on the edge of their seats with its cast. Moreover, filmmaker Anees Bazmee ensures that the anticipation meter keeps hitting new highs. With Aaryan reprising his role, the film will also bring back the original Manjulika, Vidya Balan. Additionally, they are joined by Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

In his conversation with News24, the filmmaker teased that the slated film would be bigger and better than its predecessor. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will be “much better, bigger, more entertaining and engaging”. “We have tried to take the game a notch higher with this film, whether it’s in terms of the story or the use of visual effects. It’s been made on a much larger scale.” He also added that the team gave its 500% for the film and everyone who has watched the film, has loved it. Bazmee is confident about the positive reception of the film by fans.

Meanwhile, the 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, directed by Priyadarshan, was a blockbuster. It earned 82 crores against a production budget of 32 crores. The sequel, helmed by Aneez Bazmee and released in 2022, continued the success streak. It emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year with 266 crores in sales against a budget of 70 crores. Given the success of the prequel and the anticipation surrounding the film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3′ will take the momentum a notch higher.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will clash with Ajay Devgn led ‘Singham Again’ which is a part of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe. The film also boasts an ensemble cast line-up. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Notably, the film will also star Akshay Kumar from ‘Sooryavanshi’ and Ranveer Singh from ‘Simmba’, connecting the films within the universe. Both films will hit theatres on November 1.