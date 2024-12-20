Ram Kapoor wows fans with stunning weight loss transformation

Ram Kapoor has recently made waves with his impressive weight loss transformation, leaving fans and followers in awe. The actor, known for his iconic roles in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and ‘Kasamh Se’, made a public appearance on Thursday with his wife, Gautami, at an event in the city.

As he stepped out, the actor effortlessly captured attention with his leaner and fitter look, drawing compliments from the paparazzi and fans alike.

Ram, who had been away from the limelight for a while, took to Instagram to share his physical transformation. In a mirror selfie, he proudly displayed his new, slimmer physique, along with a candid caption.

“Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta was working on myself quite extensively,” he wrote, explaining his break from social media.

The post quickly garnered an outpouring of admiration from his followers, with many applauding his dedication and hard work. One user commented, “Love your transformation,” while another remarked, “Wow, the change is phenomenal.” Ram’s fans were thrilled to see him back, not just with a fresh look, but also with a positive attitude.

In another Instagram post, Ram Kapoor shared a mirror selfie with his wife, Gautami Kapoor. The photo, which seemed to feature a playful note scribbled on it, read “42 Kapoor,” adding a personal touch to the moment.

On the professional front, Ram Kapoor continues receive adoration from fans for his memorable roles on television. Despite his successful ventures in films and OTT shows, his iconic TV characters, particularly in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, remain a significant part of his legacy.

In a recent interview, Ram expressed how special it feels to still receive love for these roles, even after so many years. “It feels very, very special, and I am fully aware of how rare this is,” he shared.