YouTuber ‘Be YouNick’ is coming up with ‘Apna Villa’ on OTT

Social Media sensation Nick better known as Be YouNick (his YouTube channel), is coming up with his own comedy series titled Apna Villa.

The hilarious trailer gives audiences a sneak-peak into the roller-coaster life of buddies Nick and Tushar, who have rented out an expensive villa for their vacation. But when Tushar suddenly gets sacked from his job, the duo decides to sublet the villa to earn money and continue their sojourn.

Soon, guests of all kinds, such as a demanding one played by popular comedian Atul Khatri, start checking in. Chaos ensues, putting Nick and Tushar on a hilarious mission to delight their clients.

“From its engaging shows to diverse mini movies, Amazon miniTV has created a niche for itself and changed the way the youth consume content. I’m extremely happy to associate with the streaming service, especially for a series such as Apna Villa,” expressed Nick. “It’s very ‘apna’, meaning ‘close to the hearts of me and my team’. Over the years, people have appreciated my content, and ‘Apna Villa’ sets us out for an unforgettable and hilarious ride! I hope that viewers shower love and adulation for the show and our first association with Amazon miniTV turns out to be super-fruitful.”

Apna Villa will premiere on 19th October on Amazon miniTV.