Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin play a distant couple in ‘When The Phone Rings’

MBC’s highly awaited thriller drama ‘When The Phone Rings’ has finally dropped its first poster! The Friday-Saturday drama will be led by Yoo Yeon Seok, Chae Soo Bin, Heo Nam Jun, and Jang Gyuri. The drama is based on the eponymous web novel. Led by an ensemble cast, the thriller will also premiere on Netflix.

On October 29, the makers dropped tantalising first looks of the ‘Hospital Playlist’ star Yoo Yeon Souk and ‘I Am Not A Robot’ actress Chae Soo Bin. In the upcoming series, the duo plays a married couple who are in an arranged marriage of convenience. Their relationship is a mere façade and is cold and distant within the walls of their house. Their mundane routine hits a boulder when the couple receives a threatening phone call. This turns their lives upside down and sets a gripping plot in motion.

In the newly released poster, the duo is within the comforts of their home. In the first still, Yoon Seok and Soo Bin stand close to each other. Looking dapper, Yoon Seok gives a piercing look to his wife who is looking away. The poster emphasises their distant and cold relationship as they don’t even meet each other’s eyes. Meanwhile, in the second still, Soo Bin is sitting alone on the bed. She looks lonely as Yoon Seok stands outside, lost in thought. Elevating the posters are the phrases- “I thought I knew you,” and, “The you I know, may not be the whole truth.” Sending fans into a frenzy, the stills brim with tension and a chilly atmosphere.

Catch the looks here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MBC DRAMA official (@mbcdrama_now)



In the drama, Yoo Yeon Seok will essay the role of Baek Sa Eon. Sa Eon is a man with an enviable life who has it all. He boasts an impressive family background, charming looks, and talent. Sa Eon is the youngest spokesperson for the Blue House. He boasts a striking résumé that includes roles as a war correspondent, hostage negotiation expert, and star anchor of a public broadcast.

On the other hand, Chae Soo Bin who plays his wife, Hong Hee Joo. After a traumatic incident in her childhood, Hee Joo develops a speech disorder. Subsequently, she became a skilled sign language interpreter. While she and Baek Sa Eon are in a marriage of convenience, her life topples dramatically when she is kidnapped by a mysterious figure, pushing her to seek a new direction.

Meanwhile, ‘Your Honour’ actor Heo Nam Jun will play the role of Ji Sang Woo. He is a psychiatrist and a content creator. Moreover, ‘Its Okay to Not Be Okay’ star Jang Gyuri will essay the role of Na Yu Ri. Yu Ri is a broadcast announcer who graduated from a prestigious university.

‘When The Phone Rings’ will premiere on November 22.