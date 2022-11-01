Women of Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ rule the hearts

The Women of Wakanda shone in the front when Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, with ‘No woman, no cry’ playing in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

One of Marvel’s most eagerly anticipated films, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is directed by Ryan Coogler, and it celebrates Chadwick Boseman’s career. A group of strong-willed, strong, and energetic women who are committed to defending Wakanda, the most powerful nation in the world, are featured in the movie.

Featuring leading ladies Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, here’s more on their individual characters in the film:

Shuri (Letitia Wright)

Letita Wright, who portrays Shuri, a sister-in-grief, is the epitome of strength in her role. The techno-genius must now become more resilient in order to defend Wakanda from the potent threats that surround it. Can she possibly carry on the Black Panther legacy if she is seen wearing a suit in the trailer?

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett)

In the first scene after King T’challa has left, Queen Ramonda asks, “Have I not sacrificed everything?” We feel goosebumps as we watch Angela Bassett as the Queen of the most powerful country in the world. We are moved by her royal grace as she stands firm to defend what is left while grieving for her family.

Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o)

Nakia, a battle dog, is Wakanda’s secret weapon, carrying all the information required to keep them safe from the outside world. The only thing keeping her going forward in the absence of her life partner is her love for her country. Lupita Nyong’o, another powerful woman leading the struggle for Wakanda, personifies these intense feelings.

Okoye (Danai Gurira)

Okoye has consistently bravely fought to defend Wakanda as the leader of the Dora Milaje, the most formidable force of warriors in Wakanda. Okoye can also be seen donning the Midnight Angels’ blue uniform, which is worn by only the best fighters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

A special mention goes to Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, which is making waves among Marvel fans and is a potent and heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman and the legacy of Black Panther. The combination of Rihanna’s vocals and such heartfelt lyrics increases interest in what will happen next.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase officially came to an end with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11. The MCU will now bring us to the fifth phase into the multiverse Saga, commencing in 2023.