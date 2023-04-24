With a little less buzz, Kisi Ka Bhai… working well at box Office

The much-anticipated Salman Khan starrer, Kisi ka Bhai kisi ki Jaan, seems to have lavished the actor with the affection of fans on the occasion of Eid.

On Sunday, the movie’s box office receipts increased significantly.

On Day 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made Rs 26 crore – an increase of 75 per cent. The movie had a weak Friday debut, but managed to see substantial rise on Saturday, and Sunday’s numbers marked a steep rise.

On Day 2, the Mumbai circuit saw a boost for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, adding almost Rs 7 crore to the overall revenue.

The opening day box office total for the movie in India was Rs 15.81 crore, which was Khan’s second-lowest opening. Considering his box office successes like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick, and other movies, KBKJ underperformed at the box office.

Day 2’s business, however, made up for it. On day 3, the Salman Khan starrer saw a big jump and took its first weekend earning to Rs 64.25 crore. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had an overall 28.56 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Farhad Samji directorial venture, which hit theatres ahead of Eid, is Salman’s first big screen release in a lead role in four years. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.