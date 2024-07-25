Salman Khan firing case: Gangsters instructed shooters to appear ‘fearless’

New developments have surfaced in the Salman Khan firing case, where shooters on a bike fired at the Bollywood star’s Bandra residence on April 14th. In a chargesheet filed over the incident, the Mumbai Police have alleged that Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, instructed the gunmen to fire shots in the air outside the ‘Dabangg’ star’s home to intimidate him. The Mumbai police believe that the conspiracy to fire at the Bollywood superstar’s home was carried out with the intention of establishing the supremacy of Bishnoi’s gang in Mumbai.

The chargesheet, presented to the special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court, also features transcripts of conversations between Anmol Bishnoi and shooter Vickykumar Gupta. Anmol allegedly told Gupta to fire shots in a way that would scare the superstar, even if it took more than a minute, and suggested that he smoke during the act to give the impression of fearlessness on CCTV footage. “Don’t wear a helmet… smoke a cigarette while firing to appear fearless… you will create history.”

The chargesheet also states that Anmol was in touch with Gupta and Sagar Pal, who allegedly fired the shots, through the messaging app Signal. It has also been claimed that on one occasion the shooters also spoke to the jailed gangster Lawrence, who told them that they should be ready for the firing and that they would be successful.

The police have filed a chargesheet against six individuals, including Gupta and Pal, while naming Lawrence, who is imprisoned in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat, Anmol, believed to be in the US or Canada, and Rawtaram Swami, who is said to be in the UK, as the accused. Among the statements recorded by the police are those of Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan.

While speaking to the police about firing, Salman Khan emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that it puts him and his family in danger. Recounting the incident, the ‘Kick’ star revealed that he heard a sound similar to firecrackers while sleeping at his residence, Galaxy Apartments, in the early hours of April 14th. Subsequently, Khan’s police bodyguard informed him around 4:55 am that two people on a motorbike had fired at the first-floor balcony.