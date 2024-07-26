Iulia Vantur celebrates birthday with Salman Khan and friends

Iulia Vantur, the celebrated singer, recently marked her birthday with a memorable gathering hosted by superstar Salman Khan and his family. The event was a star-studded affair, with several notable guests including Mika Singh and Sajid Wajid sharing glimpses of the celebration on social media.

Mika Singh posted a lively reel on Instagram featuring selfies with Iulia and other attendees, capturing the joyful atmosphere of the party. The reel also included a heartwarming moment where Mika shared a hug with Salman Khan.

In his post, Mika expressed his gratitude and well-wishes: “What a wonderful and cozy get-together at @beingsalmankhan’s place to celebrate @vanturiulia’s birthday! Happy birthday, dear @vanturiulia! May God bless you with abundant happiness, success, and good health. @beingsalmankhan, thank you so much for the amazing time. This hug felt like true brotherhood.”

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, also contributed to the social media buzz by sharing a group photo that included Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, Arhaan Khan, and other close friends and family members.

Music composer Sajid Wajid shared several photos from the celebration on his Instagram account. One image captured Salman giving Sajid a friendly kiss, while another featured Sajid and Iulia sharing a moment together. Sajid’s caption read: “God bless you my friend @vanturiulia. Wishing you a very happy birthday! Keep shining brighter my star @beingsalmankhan @mikasingh @realhimesh @adityadevmusic @parullkhanna01.”

Rumors of a romantic relationship between Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan have been circulating for some time. She frequently appears at his family gatherings and events. Professionally, Iulia has collaborated with Salman on several hit songs, including “Jag Ghoomeya” from the film ‘Sultan’ and “Seeti Maar” from ‘Radhe’.

The birthday bash showcased the close-knit bonds between Iulia and Salman’s family, blending personal celebrations with a touch of glamour. The shared social media posts provide a peek into the festive evening, highlighting the warmth and camaraderie of the gathering.