Salman Khan’s ‘Kick’ marks 10 years of thrills and box office records

Celebrating a decade since its release, “Kick,” the Bollywood action comedy directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, remains a milestone in Indian cinema. Starring Salman Khan as the charismatic Devi Lal Singh, nicknamed Devil, “Kick” captured hearts with its unique blend of action, comedy, and unforgettable performances.

“Kick” wasn’t just a movie; it was a phenomenon that shattered box office records, grossing over ₹400 crore globally. Salman Khan’s portrayal of Devil, a thrill-seeker with an unconventional lifestyle, resonated deeply with audiences, solidifying his position as Bollywood’s ultimate superstar. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film marked his stellar debut, earning him the prestigious IIFA Award for Best Debut Director.

The anniversary celebrations have been marked by a nostalgic video shared by the film’s team, reminiscing about the journey that captivated millions. Alongside Salman Khan, the cast included Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, each contributing to the film’s success with their memorable roles.

Released on Eid in 2014, “Kick” garnered praise not only for its entertainment value but also for its witty screenplay crafted by Rajat Arora, Sajid Nadiadwala, Chetan Bhagat, and Keith Gomes. The film’s soundtrack added to its allure, enhancing scenes that already had action and humor.

With its staggering financial success, “Kick” became Salman Khan’s first film to enter the coveted 200 Crore Club, firmly establishing itself as one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of its time. Its popularity has led to the announcement of a sequel, “Kick 2,” keeping fans eagerly awaiting another dose of Devil’s antics.

As “Kick” completes a decade, it continues to be a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of Salman Khan’s on-screen charisma. Whether it’s the adrenaline-pumping action sequences or the infectious humor, the film has left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide, ensuring its place in Bollywood history as a true blockbuster. Here’s to 10 years of “Kick”—a film that continues to thrill and entertain, proving that some stories are timeless in their ability to captivate hearts and minds.