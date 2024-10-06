Will BIGBANG return to take the stage at the MAMA Awards? Here’s what we know

Rumours of K-pop boyband BIGBANG’s return have been taking over the internet. Fans have been speculating that BIGBANG will reunite for a power-packed performance at the 2024 MAMA Awards. Following the rumours, the Awards’ organiser, Mnet issued a statement.

On October 5, 2024, news outlet News1 reported that BIGBANG is confirmed to be performing at the 2024 MAMA Awards. The news instantly took over the group’s fandom, called the VIPs. Soon, the news started going viral on social media platforms. However, Mnet officially released an official statement putting the rumours to rest. Maintaining a diplomatic stand, the production team revealed the line-up of artists for the event isn’t finalised yet. Mnet released a statement, clarifying that “the lineup for the 2024 MAMA Awards has not been finalized yet.” For those unaware, BIGBANG last performed at the prestigious award show in 2015.

Also Read: Moon Ga Young considers joining Lee Jong Suk for legal drama

Advertisement

This year, the MAMA Awards will be organised for over three days in the United States and Japan. The first evening of the MAMA Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21. Meanwhile, Days 2 and 3 will be organised at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on November 22 and 23.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAEYANG (@__youngbae__)



BIGBANG is one of the most renowned K-pop boy bands in South Korea. The group is credited with playing a huge part in revolutionising K-pop and taking the genre to the world. Formed by YG Entertainment, the celebrated K-pop act made their debut in 2006 with their self-titled single album. Originally, BIGBANG was a five-piece group. However, two members, Seungri and T.O.P, parted ways with the group. Currently, the boyband has only three members- G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung. During their time as a 5-member group, they dropped numerous chartbusters like ‘Bang Bang Bang,’ ‘Fantastic Baby,’ ‘Haru Haru,’ and ‘Last Dance,’ among others.

With the ongoing speculations, the BIGBANG fandom eagerly waits for the trio to reunite to create group music.