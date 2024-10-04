Moon Ga Young considers joining Lee Jong Suk for legal drama

‘True Beauty’ star Moon Ga Young is in talks to star opposite ‘W’ star Lee Jong Suk in a legal drama. The piece of information has sent K-drama enthusiasts into a frenzy. The potential pairing of the two stars has created the right waves. If both greenlight the project, the upcoming legal drama, ‘Seocho-dong’ will emerge as one of the most highly-awaited dramas.

On October 4, Moon Ga You’s agency Peak J Entertainment confirmed, “She has been offered a role in the new drama ‘Seocho-dong’ and is positively reviewing it.” For the drama, Ga Young has been offered the role of Kang Hee Ji. Hee Ji is a second-year lawyer at Johwa Law Firm. The character boasts high principles and believes in this phrase: If you change one person’s life, you actually change that one person’s world. Given her charming on-screen presence and range, fans are excited to see Ga Young stepping into the shoes of an attorney. Moreover, if she goes ahead, the project will mark the first collaboration between her and the ‘Doctor Stranger’ star.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUN KA YOUNG (@m_kayoung)

Meanwhile, ‘Seocho-dong’ will be a thrilling legal drama about lawyers who are working at a law firm. Previously, it was reported that Lee Jong Suk received the offer to star as the male lead, Ahn Joo Hyung. Joo Hyung flaunts a handsome and charming face paired with his excellent qualifications. However, he has a very straightforward personality that might offend people. Jong Suk is also currently reviewing the offer to lead the drama.

Also Read: Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, and BIBI tease crime drama ‘Gangnam B-side’

The project will be helmed by director Park Seung Woo. Notably, Seung Woo also helmed the Lee Jong Suk starrer drama ‘W.’ If Jong Suk greenlights, the upcoming drama will mark their reunion after 8 years. Meanwhile, the drama’s release date hasn’t been finalised yet. However, the makers of the drama are creating the show with the goal of premiering in 2025.

With the potential pairing of Ga Young and Jong Suk, the drama is already on the awaited list for viewers. Given the actors’ stardom and the talented team working behind the screens, the legal drama is expected to create significant buzz.