Why is Allu Arjun arrested? What are the charges?

The Hyderabad police have arrested ‘Pushpa 2’ star Allu Arjun in connection to a stampede case that took place on December 4. A team of cops from Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad came to Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills and took the actor into custody. Reportedly the police have taken the actor in for questioning.

For the unversed, the December 4 premiere of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ turned fatal for a fan in Hyderabad. A 35-year-old woman, Revathi, died in a stampede incident while her eight-year-old son Sritej required hospitalisation. The incident occurred as Allu Arjun attended the premiere with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy. His attendance caused a ruckus among fans who started pushing through to get a glimpse of the star. This created a stampede situation.

Telangana: Hyderabad Police arrested actor Allu Arjun, in a case where a Lady died due to stampede in Sandhya Theatre.#Pushpa2 #AlluArjunArrest #sandhyatheatre #sandhyatheatrestampedecase #LatestNews pic.twitter.com/T56wnif3b3 — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) December 13, 2024



The police told PTI that neither the theatre management nor the actors informed them about the visiting plans. Moreover, despite being aware of his arrival, the theatre management didn’t make any additional security provisions to manage the crowd. Additionally, they did not arrange separate entry or exit points for the actor’s team.

The tragic incident raised questions over management and security arrangements for such a high-profile event. Following this, on December 5 an FIR was registered against as per the complaint by the deceased’s family. The case was against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under Sections 105 and 118 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following investigations, the police took M Sandeep the owner of Sandhya Theatre, M Nagaraju, the manager and Gandhakam Vijay Chander, the security manager, into custody. Moreover, they booked a case under section 105,118(1) read with 3(5) of BNS.

Subsequently, Allu Arjun has moved the Telangana HC to quash the FIR against him. He also requested a halt on further proceedings pertaining to the case. In the petition which is yet to be heard, he stated that the allegations against him have no factual basis. The plea argues that the allegations are misusing the judicial system. Notably, the FIR lacked specific allegations against the actor. The petitioner added that the mere presence of the actor resulting in overcrowding at the screening of the film cannot attract criminal liability by any means. Additionally, the petition stated that the charges prima facie did not show any specific evidence against Allu.

Reportedly, the plea also stated that the production house had intimated the arrival of the actor to the theatre management and the police department to avoid any unfavourable incident.

Meanwhile, at a press event, Allu Arjun expressed his remorse over the tragic incident. The actor offered 25 lakhs compensation to the family. He also assured them that he would pay the child’s medical bills.