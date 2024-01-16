Why does Urvashi Rautela want to meet Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi’s mother?

In a recent interview, Urvashi Rautela revealed her burning desire to meet the mother of Tollywood superstars Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi Garu, Anjana Devi. The actress, who has been on a roll with consecutive hits in the Telugu film industry, expressed her fascination with the extraordinary talents of the renowned brothers and couldn’t resist delving into the mystery of their upbringing.

Having had the privilege of working alongside Chiranjeevi Garu and Pawan Kalyan, Urvashi humorously shared her curiosity about the pregnancy journey that led to the birth of two supremely talented individuals. She expressed her genuine admiration for the brothers, describing them as individuals she absolutely loves, and pondered the secret behind their iconic status.

“They both are someone whom I absolutely love. They are brothers, and the only question that I had in my mind was how can [she] give birth to two iconic people. I want to meet their mother and ask her how is it possible, like usually when we have children like 3-4, only one will be supremely talented. I want to meet their mother and want to know what all she had and what she ate during her pregnancy (said with laughter),” Urvashi said in the interview.

Urvashi sees their upbringing as a great source of inspiration and marvels at the way they carry themselves, connecting deeply with people. The actress hopes her wish to meet Anjana Devi will be fulfilled shortly, leading to an intriguing conversation that might unveil the secrets behind the birth and upbringing of these two iconic figures in the world of cinema.

As fans eagerly await the possibility of this unique rendezvous, Urvashi’s wish sparks anticipation for a conversation that could provide insight into the elements that shaped the characters of Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi Garu.