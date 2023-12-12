Urvashi Rautela dazzles in backless red shimmer at Randeep Hooda’s reception

In a dazzling display of glamour and style, Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela stole the spotlight at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai last night. The actress, who recently collaborated with Randeep Hooda on the highly acclaimed web series “Inspector Avinash,” graced the occasion with her presence and left everyone in awe with her stunning appearance.

Urvashi Rautela made a grand entrance wearing a show-stopping red shimmer bodycon dress that featured a deep backless design, a halter neck at the front, and a crisscross single strap at the back. The gown elegantly cascaded into dark maroon shades, accentuating the actress’s striking beauty. The bold fashion choice showcased Urvashi’s confidence and her ability to effortlessly turn heads on the red carpet.

Her impeccable sense of style extended to her choice of accessories, as she adorned herself with dangling earrings and minimal golden bracelets, complementing the overall look. The actress completed her ensemble with golden high heels, adding an extra touch of sophistication to her red carpet appearance.

Urvashi’s hair was styled into a messy bun, with a few delicate curls framing her face. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, featuring perfect nude tones, winged eyeliner, and glossy lips. The entire look highlighted Urvashi’s flawless beauty and fashion-forward approach.

As she gracefully walked into the event, Urvashi Rautela posed for the paparazzi with an infectious smile, showering them with love and even sending a flying kiss their way. Her charismatic presence and radiant smile made her the center of attention throughout the star-studded reception.

The Urvashi Rautela’s red carpet appearance at Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram’s wedding reception solidified her status as a style icon in the Bollywood industry. Urvashi’s ability to strike a balance between sophistication and playfulness was evident in every detail of her ensemble. Fans and onlookers were left in awe of her captivating sartorial choice, reaffirming Urvashi Rautela’s position as a fashionista to watch out for in every glamorous event.