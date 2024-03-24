Emraan Hashmi unveils intense look as ‘Omi Bhau’ in Pawan Kalyan’s OG

Emraan Hashmi, the Bollywood heartthrob, is stepping into the Telugu film industry with a bang! The makers of the much-anticipated movie ‘OG’ dropped a bombshell for fans by unveiling Emraan’s first look as ‘Omi Bhau’ on Sunday.

The poster, released by DVV Entertainment, features Emraan in a rugged avatar, sporting a beard, long hair, and a scar on his eyebrow. With a cigarette dangling from his lips, Emraan exudes an aura of mystery and intensity, perfectly fitting for his character.

DVV Danayya, the film’s producer, took to social media to wish Emraan a happy birthday. He then introduced him as the “deadliest OMI BHAU.” The caption hinted at an electrifying clash in the movie, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

Emraan Hashmi himself joined the celebration by sharing the poster on his Instagram handle. His caption teased a thrilling showdown, promising a gripping narrative filled with suspense and action.

‘OG’ boasts a stellar cast including Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj. Scheduled to hit the screens in September, the film promises to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions and adrenaline-pumping action.

While Emraan gears up for his Telugu debut, fans can catch him in the historical thriller drama ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’ currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. But all eyes are now on ‘OG,’ eagerly awaiting the clash of titans and the unraveling of Emraan’s enigmatic character, Omi Bhau.