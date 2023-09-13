Why does Anurag Kashyap not want to work with Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan?

Director Anurag Kashyap has never shied away from the difficulties his films have at the box office. Anurag recently gave an interview where he gave the reason why he never tried to work with Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan to act in a movie. He suggested that due to the size of their following bases, major superstars are difficult to experiment with.

“Even though I came to this country to make movies, there was a point when I gave in to the tendency of pursuing celebrities. “Imagine what you will do with stars,” everyone kept saying as they watched me work. During a conversation with Puja Talwar, Kashyap said, “That’s when the tide turns the other way and the slide starts”.

They will fire you if you don’t work with a star while catering to their fan base. Additionally, because I was producing my own movie, my movie was really canceled. I don’t pander to anyone’s friends or fan base, he continued.

Anurag went on to say that Indian fans are fervent and that it is impossible for Shah Rukh or Salman to ever disregard them. “Even when they are experimenting or having fun, they give a lot of thought to their decisions because if their fan communities become offended, they respond severely. They pursue everybody. Salman Khan followers turned to director Kabir Khan after Tubelight, he claimed.

Additionally, Kashyap discussed “hero-worshipping” and clarified how it restricts performers’ ability to be creative.

Anurag Kashyap lauded Alia Bhatt and expressed his desire to collaborate with her in a different interview. Given that he does low-budget movies, he said that he would be thrilled to collaborate with Alia.

“I consider Alia to be one of the top actors in the nation, and I constantly get in touch with her after seeing her perform. But when I disagree with something she has done, I remain silent. If it doesn’t influence the budget and the dynamics of my project, I would like working with her, but it also needs to come from the other side,” he said to Zoom Entertainment.