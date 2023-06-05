The actor Gufi Paintal, who starred in Veteran television and movie, passed away after being hospitalised and in critical condition due to age-related heart and kidney problems. The actor passed away on June 5, despite his nephew Hiten Paintal’s claims that he was in good health.

The Gufi’s family said, “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal (Shakuni Mama). He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.”

He had been ill for a while before being hospitalised on May 31 as a result of a deterioration in his health.

The actor also directed a few TV shows and the film Shri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. He also served as an associate director, casting director, and production designer for BR Films.

He was the brother of well known comedian Paintal, who was featured in few films like Satte Pe Satta, Rafoo Chakkar, Parichay and others.

Gufi has acted in the films Dillagi (1978), Des Pardes (1978), Daava (1997), and Samrat & Co. (2014), to name a few. In the 1994 film Suhaag, he played the maternal uncle of Akshay Kumar. In addition to Mahabharat, he also appeared in television programmes like Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein, Karmaphal Daata Shani, and Karn Sangini. The actor was last seen in the TV show Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.