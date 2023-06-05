Who is Kanwarjit Paintal, late actor Gufi Paintal’s brother?

Actor Gufi Paintal, who died Monday morning at the age of 78, was laid to rest at a crematorium in Andheri in the evening. The last rites were performed by his brother, actor Kanwarjit Paintal and his son Harry Paintal. Several pictures from the last rites showing his family members were shared on social media.

Kanwarjit burst into tears as he carried his late brother’s mortal remains.

Gufi was admitted to a Mumbai hospital recently due to kidney and heart-related problems. While his nephew Hiten Paintal said Sunday that Gufi was in stable condition, the famous actor breathed his last on Monday.

Who is Kanwarjit Paintal?

Kanwarjit Paintal, popularly known as Paintal, is an accomplished Indian actor and comedian. He began his career as a comic actor and later extensively in both movies and television. He was born into a Sikh family in the village of Tarn Taran near Amritsar, Punjab. He spent his early life with his family in Sadar Bazaar, Delhi.

Paintal received his acting education at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). In 2008, he served as the Head of the Acting Department at FTII. He moved to Mumbai in 1969 to pursue his career in the entertainment industry.

His brother Gufi portrayed the iconic character of Shakuni in the popular television series “Mahabharat” (1988), in which Paintal himself played the roles of Shikhandi and Sudama. Kanwarjit’s son, Hiten Paintal, is also an actor who has appeared in films such as “Dil Maange More” (2004) and “Bachna Ae Haseeno” (2008).