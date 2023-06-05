Gufi Paintal’s wife Rekha Paintal, son Harry Paintal: Who are they?

Gufi Paintal, renowned for his portrayal of Shakuni Mama in the popular Mahabharat adaptation by Ravi Chopra and his father, B.R. Chopra, died at the age of 78.

Throughout his career, Gufi Paintal has appeared in numerous films, including Rafoo Chakkar, Des Pardes, Suhaag, Dillagi, Ghoom, and Mahabharat Aur Barbareek. He has also made notable contributions to television, with works such as Mahabharat, Sauda, Kanoon, Jay Kaniya lal Ki, and Karn Sangini, among others.

Following his demise, people are curious about his personal life, including his wife and children.

Who Was Gufi Paintal Wife Rekha Paintal?

Gufi Paintal was married to Rekha for over two decades until she died in 1993 due to a heart attack. He reportedly said that his wife was very supportive and helped him in his career. She accompanied her husband in several movie auditions and interviews.

Who is Harry Paintal?