Who is Sonal Kukreja, Miss Diva Supranational 2023?

Sonal Kukreja, a 25-year-old from Delhi with roots in Jaipur, is currently in the spotlight as the reigning Miss Diva Supranational, having been crowned by Pragnya Ayyagari, Miss Supranational Asia 2023. She’s all set to represent India at the Miss Supranational 2024 competition.

Sonal’s journey has been an inspiring one. She previously achieved the title of First Runner-up in Miss Diva 2021. Her educational journey took her to the Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ School, followed by Pennsylvania State University in State College.

Professionally, Sonal serves as the Co-Founder and Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at Unicas, a startup that has been revolutionizing saving facilities with cutting-edge technology since 2011. They specialize in offering customized financial and cryptocurrency products throughout India.

Beyond her professional life, Sonal’s interests span a diverse spectrum, from travel and dance to writing, self-exploration, meditation, and music. Her social media accounts provide glimpses into her life, showcasing her adventures in travel, fashion, and lifestyle.

Her time in the United States during her university days is well-documented on her social media profiles, offering insights into her expat experiences.

Sonal’s passion for travel is evident. She finds joy in exploring new places, meeting people, and, most importantly, discovering more about herself.

Her journey to success wasn’t without its challenges. At the age of 15, she faced a moment of doubt about her studies and herself, feeling like an average person with little motivation. However, with her father’s encouragement, she persevered and achieved a remarkable 10 CGPA in her 10th-grade boards.

During the pageant, Sonal advocated strongly for financial independence, highlighting how, for centuries, women have relied on male counterparts for their financial well-being.

Sonal’s guilty pleasure? Having carpool karaoke sessions right in the car while driving. She belts out the lyrics to her favorite songs at the top of her lungs. And, embraces the joy of music along the way.