Kiki Hakansson, first Miss World, passes away at 95

Kiki Hakansson, the first-ever Miss World, has passed away at the age of 95. She died peacefully in her sleep on November 4 at her home in California, surrounded by family who confirmed she was “comfortably and well taken care of.” Miss World’s official Instagram account shared the news.
Hakansson made history in 1951 when she was the Miss World at the very first Miss World pageant, held in London on July 29. Initially conceived as a one-off event tied to the Festival of Britain, the pageant took place at the Lyceum Ballroom and went on to become a global phenomenon.
In a tribute posted on social media, the Miss World organization expressed deep sorrow at her passing. The statement read, “We extend our deepest sympathies to all Kiki’s family, sending our love and offering our prayers at this difficult time.”
Kiki’s son, Chris Andersen, remembered her as “real, kind, loving, and fun,” praising her “brilliant sense of humour and wit” and noting her “big heart.” He added, “She will be remembered by all who knew her for her warmth and generosity.”
Julia Morley, the Chairwoman of Miss World, also paid tribute, calling Kiki a “true pioneer” whose place in history was secure as the first Miss World. Morley further stated, “We will continue through eternity to celebrate the memory of the first-ever Miss World, Kerstin (Kiki) Hakansson, who is forever in our hearts.”
