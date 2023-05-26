Rupali Barua has recently gained limelight as she tied the knot with actor Ashish Vidyarthi. The duo’s wedding photos went viral on social media on Thursday. The couple got married in Kolkata, followed by a small reception. The newlywed has a ten-year age difference between them.

The marriage has created a buzz among the public as they are now interested to know who Vidyarthi’s wife is.

Let us take a look at some lesser-known facts about Ashish Vidyarthi’s wife.

India-born Rupali Barua runs her own fashion business in Britain. A clothing retail business called Reel and Weave was founded in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 2010 by Rupali Barua, who also goes by Rupali Barooah. On October 6, 2014, they filed paperwork to become a limited company, however, on November 8, 2016, they liquidated the business.

She relocated from England to India after her then-husband passed away. After returning to India, she opened the NAMEG Store in Kolkata, an establishment that sells handcrafted apparel. She also worked as a model for her own clothing brand.

Barua also shares ownership of Cafe Na-Ru-Meg, which takes its name from the initials of the three owners, a café in Kolkata.

Barua enjoys donning sarees, and on her Instagram page, she frequently posts photos of herself wearing one. However, Barua is a low-key personality on Instagram with only 1124 followers. She is often seen posting lip-sync and dancing videos on her social media accounts.

Talking about how they met, Barua said, “We met some time ago and decided to take it forward. But both of us wanted our wedding to be a small family affair.” She also commented about Ashish, “He is a beautiful human being and a great soul to be with.”