Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who will be seen in the OTT show “Sunflower”, says he loves the medium as it is a healthy mix of cinema and television.

The actor says he had ample freedom to add his nuances to his character in the show.

“OTT is a very new thing for me. I think it is a brilliant mix between cinema and television. My work experience with the cast and crew of Sunflower was very fulfilling, as an actor I got a lot of freedom from my director, which helped me learn a lot in many different ways,” he says.

He also adds that there is no “hierarchy” among actors on an OTT show set, which makes shooting a fulfilling experience.

“The series has a great ensemble cast, and the casting is apt. I enjoyed working with each and every actor in the show. The thing I liked the most was each of us was having fun with each other and there was no hierarchy while playing our roles, because of which the experience of working with such an eclectic cast and director was extraordinary,” he says.

The series has been directed by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta. It stars Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani and Sonal Jha, and will stream on Zee5 from June 11.