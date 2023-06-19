Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who most recently starred in the Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2 and was most recently seen in the Hindi spy thriller Mission Majnu (2023), has reportedly been cheated of Rs 80 lakh by her longtime manager, who was later sacked immediately.

Since the beginning of her career, Kiran, a manager in Hyderabad, has been in charge of her dates. However, he is no longer associated with her.

He was fired by her because she believed he was doing more to harm her career than to advance it. According to Bollywood media, he cheated her of Rs 80 lakh.



According to a Pinkvilla report, the manager defrauded Rashmika of Rs. 80 lakhs. She hasn’t yet responded or commented in public regarding the incident.

“There is a chatter that Rashmika’s manager defrauded her of 80 lakhs. She didn’t seem to make a scene over it. She, therefore, resolved it on her own by dismissing her manager, according to a person quoted in the report.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, is one of her forthcoming movies. On August 11, it is expected to be released in theatres.