Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday treat: ‘The Girlfriend’ posters revealed

Today marks a special day for Rashmika Mandanna as she celebrates her 28th birthday. To make the occasion even more memorable, the creators of her upcoming movie ‘The Girlfriend’ have unveiled the first look posters, giving fans a glimpse into what’s in store.

Geetha Arts, the production house behind the film, took to social media to share the excitement, presenting two posters featuring the birthday girl herself. With warm wishes for the ‘National Crush’, they introduced Rashmika’s character, hinting at her role as a college student in the movie.

In the posters, Rashmika exudes a blend of shyness and cheerfulness, dressed in a beige kurta and stole, holding a pen in one scene, and walking through the college corridor with a bag slung over her shoulder in another.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, ‘The Girlfriend’ promises to be a thrilling solo venture for Rashmika, supported by a talented team including producers Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni.

What adds to the excitement is the teaser release scheduled for today, with Rashmika showcasing her linguistic prowess by dubbing it in five languages—Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

While Rashmika enjoys her birthday festivities in the UAE, she graciously shared glimpses of her sunny celebrations, sipping coffee and basking in the sunlight, radiating joy and gratitude.

Aside from ‘The Girlfriend’, Rashmika’s fans can anticipate her appearances in the action-packed ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ alongside Allu Arjun, and opposite Vicky Kaushal in the much-awaited ‘Chhava’.

As Rashmika’s star continues to rise, her birthday serves as a moment of reflection and celebration, marking not only another year of life but also a milestone in her flourishing career. Here’s to more success and happiness for the talented actress in the years to come!