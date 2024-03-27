Rashmika Mandanna shares update on her pet dog ‘Aura’: ‘She is chilling in Mysore’

Anupam Kher drops 48-yr-old pic with Anang Desai; ‘souvenir of our friendship’
Anupam also revealed that Anang and he were not only batch mates but also roommates in the National School of Drama in Delhi, from 1975 to 1978.
Rashmika Mandanna on Tuesday shared a cute update about her pet dog Aura, saying she is happily chilling in Mysore with her parents.
The diva, who was most recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ took to Instagram Stories and shared an adorable picture of her furry friend Aura, who is sitting on a couch and posing for the cameras.
The post is captioned: “For everyone who’s wondering where Aura has disappeared to ..Aura is chilling in Mysore with Mum Dad and Shimmu..That’s why I am unable to give Aura updates… And look at her. she’s definitely happy and chilling.”
On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up for the action drama ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil.
She also has ‘Rainbow’, ‘The Girlfriend’, ‘Chaava’ in the pipeline.
