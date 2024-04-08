Rashmika Mandanna urges fans to seize the day

Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud nine during her vacation, and she’s spreading some much-needed positivity on her Instagram for her fans. In her latest post, she’s not just sharing picturesque snaps but also dropping some life wisdom.

Dressed casually chic in an oversized denim shirt paired with flared white pants, Rashmika urged her fans and followers to embrace each day as if it were their last. “Live everyday like it’s your last! I know it sounds like one of those boring quotes,” she wrote candidly.

In her heartfelt message, Rashmika highlighted the modern pursuit of success: paying bills, earning respect, achieving goals, and hustling hard. But amidst the hustle, she reminded everyone of the essence of living in the present moment.

Reflecting on the elusive pursuit of happiness, Rashmika emphasized the importance of balancing ambitions with cherishing the present. “Goals never stop… we always keep wanting more… that’s how we humans are,” she mused.

Switching gears, let’s talk about Rashmika’s professional front. Fans were treated to a birthday surprise as the makers of her upcoming film ‘The Girlfriend’ unveiled first-look posters on April 5. Geetha Arts, the film’s production house, celebrated Rashmika’s special day by revealing glimpses of her character.

In these posters, Rashmika exudes youthful charm, portraying the role of a college student. With a shy smile and a pen in hand, she captures the essence of campus life in one frame. Another poster captures her walking through the college corridor, exuding confidence with a bag slung over her shoulder.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran and backed by Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, ‘The Girlfriend’ promises to be a thrilling solo-led venture starring Rashmika.

In a remarkable feat, Rashmika has lent her voice to the teaser in five languages, showcasing her linguistic prowess. Apart from ‘The Girlfriend,’ she’s gearing up for action-packed roles in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ alongside Allu Arjun and ‘Chhava’ opposite Vicky Kaushal.

As Rashmika continues to spread positivity and dazzle on the silver screen, fans eagerly await her upcoming cinematic ventures, ready to be swept away by her charm and talent.