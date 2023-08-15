Who is Elvish Yadav? The First Wild Card To Win Bigg Boss OTT Season 2

YouTuber Elvish Yadav defeated Abhishek Malhan to win Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

Elvish was a wild card entry into the house, and his experience living inside the Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 home has been amazing. He quickly conquered hearts thanks to his sharp one-liners and confident demeanor. Elvish now leaves with the trophy and a cash award of Rs 25 lakh.

Originally named Sidharth Yadav, Elvish Yadav is well-known among viewers of humour videos. Elvish has been producing social media videos since April 2016, and has amassed 11 million viewers. His net worth is around Rs 2-3 crore, which he created by acting, creating content, and promotion.

Advertisement

He has 100 crore views on YouTube and 1.20 crore subscribers, which earns him a respectable income. Elvish Yadav and Elvish Yadav Vlogs are the names of two of his YouTube channels with 12.3 million and 5.53 million subscribers respectively.

on July 13, he received a wild card entry into the Big Boss OTT 2 house.

Born in Alwar, Rajasthan, on September 14, 1997, he did his schooling from Amity International School, Gurgaon, and graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from Hansraj College, Delhi . Before Class 1, his name was Siddharth, but his older sister had requested that he be named Elvish. After his sister passed away suddenly, he changed his name to Elvish in order to honour her wish.

Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt were the top 5 contestants in this season. Manisha Rani took home third place, with Abhishek finishing as the show’s runner-up.

Beginning on June 17, Bigg Boss OTT’s second season saw the debut of Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, and Cyrus Broacha among the participants who were confined inside the house.