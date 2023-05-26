Superstar Salman Khan has wrapped up shooting for Tiger 3, the most-awaited film of 2023. The third film in the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films.

Salman left everyone going gaga over his performance in a special appearance as Tiger in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Fans were so excited by his performance in the movie that they wanted to see more of him in this genre. The audience, who were eagerly waiting to see Salman as Tiger on the big screen, was on cloud nine when the actor confirmed the same during an event in Abu Dhabi.

Salman Khan shared an update on Tiger 3

Recently, the superstar flew off to Abu Dhabi to attend an award function. Speaking to the media ahead of the grand event, he revealed that the shoot of Tiger 3 was ‘hectic’.

The actor said, “Last night, I was shooting for Tiger (Tiger 3) and I have completed Tiger 3. Now you will get to see Tiger on Diwali, inshallah. It was a very hectic shoot, it was good though.”

Before heading to Abu Dhabi, Salman, according to reports, shot a part of the film with Shah Rukh in Mumbai. The film will have a cameo of SRK as Pathaan. If reports are to be believed, the duo shot for high-end action sequences and a tremendous set was made in the city.

Apart from Salman, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in key roles. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Not only this, the actor recently shared that he got injured on the sets while lifting heavy weights and shared a picture of his injured shoulder from the set of Tiger 3 on Instagram. Along with the photo, he wrote, “Wen u think u r carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, he says duniya ko chodo paanch kilo ka dumbbell utha ke dikhao. Tiger Zakhmi Hai . #Tiger3.”