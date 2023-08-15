Pooja Bhatt: ‘I am more fearless, shameless’ after ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Pooja Bhatt, who was the first finalist to get evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ during the grand finale, said the show has made her even more fearless, shameless and candid.

Pooja Bhatt was interacting with the media after the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, which Elvish Yadav won.

Talking about her journey on the reality show, Pooja said, “Looking at so many people, I am getting overwhelmed, so much love. I guess I should have left the movies a long time ago and done ‘Bigg Boss’.”

She went on to point out: “I think people from our generation, we never let cameras cross the line beyond a point. We all know that I am Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter, but there is some part of our lives that we do not bring in front of the camera.”

On how her life has changed post Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooj said: “I guess, after coming to ‘Bigg Boss’, the last filter which I had, has gone now; now, I am even more fearless, shameless and I’d even talk more candidly, and live my life to the fullest.”

Contrary to the advice she got from well-wishers, Pooja said she made a conscious decision to be part of the show.

She said, “The intention behind doing ‘Bigg Boss’ was to test my limits, the intention was to see whether I will be able to do it or not. When this offer came to me, people close to me told me not to do it. I was told that I am a movie actor, this kind of show is for people who want to make a mark. I was told people will insult you in the show, so there is no point.

“I guess people think getting insulted is the format of the show, but I don’t think so. The show gives you an opportunity and choice, whether you get insulted or fall down, you have a chance to get up and rise.”

Pooja added: “I went there with open mind and open heart, my spine being stiff. And now I am out, with my head held high, my heart overflowing, as I have made close relationships in the house.

“Bedika is my sister and daughter, which I never had; Jad, Avinash and Elvish, so I made good friends, at the age of 51, so age is just a number.”