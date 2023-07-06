Puneet Superstar in legal trouble as Faizan Ansari files police complaint

A wave of controversy has engulfed Puneet Superstar, the former contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2, as he finds himself entangled in a series of shocking allegations. Ever since his swift eviction from the show due to his indecent behavior and alleged property damage, Puneet has been making headlines. However, this time, it’s not about his eviction or wild card demands but rather a serious accusation of mental harassment. DateBaazi actor Faizan Ansari has filed a police complaint against Puneet.

According to Faizan’s complaint, he has been subjected to hate messages and threats ever since he publicly criticized Puneet Superstar, referring to him as an illiterate individual lacking basic manners. Faizan firmly believed that Puneet didn’t deserve to be a part of a show featuring respectable celebrities like Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The complaint also expressed Faizan’s genuine fear for his safety. He went on to assert that if Puneet were to make a wild card entry on the show, the Mumbai police should intervene and remove him, considering that a celebrity with an ongoing FIR cannot participate in any program. Faizan didn’t stop there; he demanded Puneet Superstar’s immediate arrest. As of now, the police are investigating the matter, leaving everyone stunned by the serious allegations leveled against Puneet.

Faizan Ansari rose to fame through his participation in Amazon Mini TV’s reality show, DateBaazi. Apart from being a social media influencer, he has also collaborated with Shweta Rohira, Salman Khan’s sister, for a Bollywood magazine called Fashioniista.

On the other hand, Puneet Superstar is a social media content creator who shares his everyday life experiences, entertaining his followers on Instagram. In a recent interview with YouTuber Anurag Minus Verma, Puneet openly expressed his lack of connection and belonging during his time in the Bigg Boss House.

As this scandal unfolds, the public eagerly awaits Puneet Superstar’s response to the accusations brought against him.