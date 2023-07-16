Who is Cillian Murphy’s son Malachy Murphy?

Cillian Murphy is a Hollywood star who had made his mark in the industry. Not just his professional life people are also interested in his personal life especially his elder son Malachy Murphy who has already hogging the limelight. Fans are also curious about his relationship with his father and what he intends to do for a career.

Malachy Murphy was born on December 4, 1995, in London, England. He was born into a family of four, which includes his father, Murphy; his mother, Yvonne McGuinness; and his younger brother, Aran Murphy.

Since he was born in England, Murphy holds British citizenship, regardless of his parents being of Irish origin.

Malachy Murphy’s parents have been married for 18 years and have known each other for over 26 years. His father, Cillian Murphy, was born on May 25, 1976, in Douglas, County Cork, Ireland. He is the son of Brendan Murphy, and his mother was a French teacher. Some of his most notable film appearances are 28 Days Later (2002), The Dark Knight (2008), and Inception (2010). He also played the lead role in the critically acclaimed Peaky Blinders television series, which aired from 2013 to 2019.

On the other hand, Yvonne McGuiness Murphy, Malachy Murphy’s mother, was born in Kilkenny, Ireland. Yvonne is a contemporary artist who works in a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, and sculpture. She has exhibited her work both nationally and internationally, and her pieces have been displayed in galleries such as the Irish Museum of Modern Art and the Royal Hibernian Academy.

Yvonne and Cillian Murphy met in 1996 at a music festival where the latter and his band were performing. During this period, they were both attending the same school of performing arts in Dublin, Ireland. They began a romantic relationship and decided to walk down the aisle in 2004.

Yvonne gave birth to their first child, Malachy Murphy, after only one year of marriage. The couple welcomed their second child in 2007, who they named Aran. The couple initially lived in London, but they eventually moved to Dublin with their kids as a way of staying close to their roots.

The Murphy family has always preferred to keep their personal affairs secret, and this practice has not changed as of late. So, it is unknown what Malachy Murphy has been up to in recent times or what his ambitions may be.

But Cillian Murphy dedicated himself to his craft and his family and deliver exceptional performances in some of the most captivating films of the 21st century, but he recalls, his sons seemed unimpressed by his work, particularly after he missed out on the role of Batman to Christian Bale.