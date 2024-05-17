‘Dune: Prophecy’ teaser unveiled: Tabu’s role sparks excitement

Max has unveiled the teaser for the much-anticipated series “Dune: Prophecy,” set within the expansive Dune universe created by Frank Herbert. The series recently grabbed headlines in India with the announcement that beloved actress Tabu is set to play a pivotal role in the upcoming installment.

Inspired by the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, the 6-episode fantasy series will delve into the saga of the Bene Gesserit, focusing on the story of the Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula, who founded the powerful and legendary order. Set 10,000 years before the events of Herbert’s “Dune” and Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 adaptation, “Dune: Prophecy” will illustrate how the sisterhood ascended to prominence and began to manipulate the power dynamics of the Imperium from the shadows.

Legendary Entertainment acquired the television and film rights to the Dune franchise in 2016, beginning with Villeneuve’s two-part film adaptation. The spin-off series was greenlit in 2019, with a team of creatives collaborating to bring the story of the Bene Gesserit to life on screen. Alison Schapker serves as the showrunner and executive producer, with Anna Foerster directing multiple episodes.

“Dune: Prophecy” features an impressive ensemble cast including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, and Travis Fimmel, alongside Bollywood star Tabu, who will portray Sister Francesca. According to a report by Variety, her character is described as “Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital.”

This prequel series will mark Legendary Entertainment’s third production within the Dune franchise. The two-part film series, starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, received widespread acclaim and numerous accolades. A third film, based on Herbert’s novel “Dune Messiah,” is currently in development.

The teaser for “Dune: Prophecy” has already garnered 1.6 million views on YouTube within 18 hours, sparking excitement among Indian fans who have taken to social media to share their enthusiasm for Tabu’s appearance.